Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Podcasts

Business of Tech podcast: the fintech innovations coming to your digital wallet

Business of Tech podcast: the fintech innovations coming to your digital wallet
Peter Griffin
Peter Griffin
Thu, 28 Sep 2023
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Thu, 28 Sep 2023
With the big four Aussie banks dominating our financial landscape, it feels like the move to open banking and more innovative fintech services is happening at a glacial pace.Countries with more competition and a diversity of players in the banking sector, such as the United Kingdom and Singapore, have moved faster to open up options in digital payments, new financial services, and ‘neobanks’, which exist entirely online.But there is a lot of innovation happening in this space, and on episode 22 of The Business of Tech podcast, we ta...
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, September 28, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, September 28, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule to test your smarts with our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Markets

'Tough year': The Warehouse net profit slumps 66.6%

The 2024 financial year has also started off softer than expected.

Ella Somers 9:10am
'Tough year': The Warehouse net profit slumps 66.6%
Economy

The kiwi struggles: NZ dollar faces uncertain future

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand sold $4 billion in July. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
The kiwi struggles: NZ dollar faces uncertain future

More Podcasts

Cooking the Books podcast: high school drop-out to business owner
Podcasts Free

Cooking the Books podcast: high school drop-out to business owner

In today's episode: the path from leaving school early to becoming a business owner.

Frances Cook 25 Sep 2023
Business of Tech podcast: from runaway AI to nuclear war
Podcasts

Business of Tech podcast: from runaway AI to nuclear war

This week, we discuss the catastrophic global risks we face and how to handle them.

Peter Griffin and Ben Moore 21 Sep 2023
Sponsored: Cooking the Books podcast: how to get paid in business
Podcasts Free

Sponsored: Cooking the Books podcast: how to get paid in business

Today's episode is all about bringing in the money.

Frances Cook 21 Sep 2023
Cooking the Books: how two mums started a baking business with $1,000
Podcasts Free

Cooking the Books: how two mums started a baking business with $1,000

How a home business became successful enough to be carried by major stores.

Frances Cook 18 Sep 2023