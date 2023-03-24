Menu
BusinessDesk Today podcast: High-profile lawyer faces disciplinary tribunal and mixed feelings on ETS review

Ben Moore
Fri, 24 Mar 2023
Listen to BusinessDesk's daily podcast where you will find a summary of the day's top stories. Today's episode is hosted by Ben Moore.Listen to the daily episodes by following by podcast on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.
QuiznessDesk, Friday, March 24, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, March 24, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Finance

Tony Gapes' Mico Development owes $3.1m

Acium Construction built Mico's Alex Apartments development in Queenstown.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Policy

Mixed feelings on ETS review

There are concerns about government decision-making processes.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
