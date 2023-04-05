Menu
BusinessDesk Today podcast: Power quits TVNZ and pressures ease in building materials supply chain

Ben Moore
Wed, 05 Apr 2023
Listen to BusinessDesk's daily podcast where you will find a summary of the day's top stories. Today's episode is hosted by Ben Moore. You can listen to today's episode here: https://omny.fm/shows/businessdesk-today/power-quits-tvnz-amid-rumour-and-speculation-and-p Listen to the daily episodes by following by podcast on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.
Spark aims to be NZ’s own Big Tech with new strategy
Listed Companies

The three-year plan is focused on investing in datacentres, tech innovation and people.

Ben Moore 11:55am
Energy

Tiwai and Meridian reach 'demand-response' deal to 2024

A deal for what happens after 2024 is still being negotiated.

Dileepa Fonseka 10:20am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
