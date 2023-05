Ben stumbled into tech reporting after a short-lived career as a drama teacher. After a year covering the IT channel, he returned to university and earned a masters in communication studies. He worked for CRN Australia, which gave him valuable insight into the Australian tech industry and a renewed appreciation for Aotearoa New Zealand. In early 2022, he spearheaded the launch of CRN into NZ. If you’re keen to connect, you can find him on LinkedIn or Twitter