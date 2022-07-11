Each week, BusinessDesk and the NZ Herald's Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it's what's the truth behind the fear in the housing market. Hosted by Frances Cook.





There's nothing like the housing market to make us a bit hysterical.

That's partly because it's such a mix of money and security.

People are keen to own their own home, not only to get it paid off and have a more secure financial future but also for the lifestyle and security that owning gives them.

Money and emotions – it's a potent mix.

Lately, headlines have been saying the fall in house prices could continue, causing panic among some current homeowners and excitement among would-be first-home buyers.

So what's the truth of the hype behind the headlines?

For the latest podcast, I talked to Brad Olsen, principal economist at Infometrics.

