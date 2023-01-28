Menu
Auckland floods: $100k dedicated to mayoral relief fund

PM Chris Hipkins talks to the media after seeing the damage in Auckland. (Image: NZME)
Riley Kennedy
Sat, 28 Jan 2023
Emergency management minister Kieran McAnulty says the government has given an initial payment of $100,000 to the mayoral relief fund following the Auckland floods.McAnulty and prime minister Chris Hipkins travelled to Auckland today to survey the damage following last night’s storm.The city’s mayor, Wayne Brown, declared a state of emergency – giving emergency services more powers such as to order evacuations – shortly before 9.30pm last night.The $100,000 payment is the maximum amount the minister can dedicate without...
Economy

Deluge of insurance claims with more to come

AMI, State and NZI Insurance expected to have between 1,500 to 2,000 claims by 6pm Saturday. 

Rebecca Howard 28 Jan 2023
Infrastructure

CRL damage assessment to come

Crews working on the rail link pumped water from tunnels and stations during the Auckland rain event on Friday.

Oliver Lewis 28 Jan 2023
Energy

Vector dealing with widespread damage to electricity network

Extreme weather brought down towers as the storm hit the electricity network in Auckland.

Ian Llewellyn 28 Jan 2023

Policy

Hipkins uses first outing as PM to repair business relationship

Hipkins met with some of the country's top CEOs in Auckland on Thursday.

Riley Kennedy 26 Jan 2023
Finance

Govt collected more tax but paid more interest

The government's net debt at Nov 30 was 19.2% of GDP.

Staff reporters 26 Jan 2023
Energy

Electricity sector warns 'winter is coming'

Transpower has warned this winter could include times when there's not enough electricity being generated quickly enough to meet peak demand periods.

Ian Llewellyn 26 Jan 2023
Public sector

Tax cuts a low priority for Auckland business leaders

Back to basics does not equal tax cuts.

Jem Traylen 26 Jan 2023