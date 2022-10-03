See full details
Budget advisers warned government of ‘achievability’ issues

Jem Traylen

Mon, 03 Oct 2022

Budget advisers warned government of ‘achievability’ issues
The finance minister says the government took on board achievability concerns when it was preparing Budget 2022. (Image: Getty)
The government was warned that many proposed budget initiatives would be difficult to deliver because of capacity constraints that would drive up costs and have flow-on impacts for the private sector.One adviser went as far as saying the construction sector was “maxed out” and recommended the government not try to deliver any new construction projects until 2023.BusinessDesk can reveal the government went ahead with 11 investment initiatives that its advisers rated low in “achievability” – meaning they would requir...

