Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

Cabinet makes initial steps to regulate carbon markets

Cabinet makes initial steps to regulate carbon markets
Climate change minister James Shaw says greater carbon market regulation is needed. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Wed, 23 Aug 2023
Cabinet has approved initial steps for greater regulation of carbon markets, saying it is necessary to ensure fair market trading and prevent insider trading and misconduct.The Ministry for the Environment (MfE) has been consulting on proposals to improve governance of the market for New Zealand Units (NZUs, a proxy for a tonne of carbon).They cited the lack of regulation for the secondary market as a risk.There are three public secondary carbon market trading platforms, and on top of this, deals are done directly between those holding NZUs and...
Queenstown Airport flying high with record $15.5m dividend
Infrastructure

Queenstown Airport flying high with record $15.5m dividend

The dividend equates to a fillip of $390 per Queenstown ratepayer, the airport says.

Brent Melville 1:35pm
Infrastructure

Channel ups guidance on improving outlook

The company expects stronger than previously forecast earnings this year.

Ian Llewellyn 11:30am
Channel ups guidance on improving outlook
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, August 23, 2023

More Policy

Reserve Bank vigilant as NZ dollar dips to nine-month low
Economy

Reserve Bank vigilant as NZ dollar dips to nine-month low

The RBNZ is in watch, worry, wait mode. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Business of Government: performance pay, Spirit of Service Awards and more...
Policy

Business of Government: performance pay, Spirit of Service Awards and more...

Our weekly round-up of public sector news.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Sir Jerry Mateparae to head panel setting national scientific research priorities
Policy

Sir Jerry Mateparae to head panel setting national scientific research priorities

Former governor-general Sir Jerry Mateparae will chair a new 11-person panel to recommend new national research priorities to cabinet.The national priorities were a key part of the Te Ara Paerangi white paper released last December that set out to overhaul NZ’s fragmented scienti...

Staff reporters 18 Aug 2023
Government unveils primary sector emission reduction plan
Primary Sector

Government unveils primary sector emission reduction plan

Pricing will start in the later part of 2025.

Riley Kennedy 18 Aug 2023