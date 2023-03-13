Menu
Chris Hipkins lights policy bonfire: episode 2

Chris Hipkins - a merry dance by ditching unpopular policies (Image: Getty)
Jem Traylen
Mon, 13 Mar 2023
The government is putting another raft of policy initiatives on hold that had the potential to cause it trouble in an election year.The announcement came just as a One News poll showed that the momentum for Chris Hipkins as prime minister remains, while support for the two major parties fell slightly.On Monday, Hipkins announced a smorgasbord of policies across several portfolios that were being scaled back or being put on hold indefinitely, including a clean car upgrade scheme which would have cost $568 million that he said would not have been...
Markets Market close

NZ market rallies on US banking assurances

The S&P/NZX 50 Index is back to the same level it was at the start of the year.

Graham Skellern 13 Mar 2023
Finance

Fear, panic and relief on the Silicon Valley Bank rollercoaster

The New Zealanders closest to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank explain how it felt and what it means.

Dileepa Fonseka and Ben Moore 13 Mar 2023
Finance

US to protect depositors in wake of SVB collapse

Signature Bank closed by regulators as fallout from SVB implosion spreads.

Bloomberg 13 Mar 2023

Policy

Benefits to rise with inflation as wages lag

The benefit top-up is expected to cost $311 million.

Staff reporters 13 Mar 2023
Economy

Govt's depreciation plan for advanced manufacturing

NZ manufacturers might benefit from more generous assistance to invest in new equipment, says a new government plan.

Staff reporters 13 Mar 2023
Finance

NZ depositors have no reason to fear bank losses

Legislation will formalise the de-facto insurance the government provides.

Jenny Ruth 13 Mar 2023
Finance

Jenny Ruth: Reserve Bank needs to check its facts

The Reserve Bank's chief economist has accused banks of profiteering.

Jenny Ruth 13 Mar 2023