Energy council says building more renewables will require policy change

BEC's Tina Schirr has laid out the council's election wish list. (Image: BEC)
Wed, 26 Jul 2023
Making it easier to invest and build in renewable energy with stable policy settings should be a priority for the incoming government after the election, says the BusinessNZ Energy Council.In a 2023 election briefing document, the BusinessNZ Energy Council (BEC) has outlined key areas for concern.BEC's executive director, Tina Schirr, said: “Core areas of concern include simplifying the Resource Management Act to endure it is fit-for-purpose, how to boost investment in energy and attract talent to New Zealand, and how to res...
Hopes inflation tamed in Aust raises NZ sharemarket
Hopes inflation tamed in Aust raises NZ sharemarket

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed 20.86 points or 0.17% ahead.

Graham Skellern 6:25pm
Carbon prices bounce in 'Sliding Doors' moment

Some confidence has been restored but uncertainties remain in carbon markets.

Ian Llewellyn 4:50pm
New Tower shareholder happy at 5.8%

Pacific International has no plans beyond its initial investment.

Paul McBeth 4:48pm
Some confidence has been restored but uncertainties remain in carbon markets.

Ian Llewellyn 4:50pm
Business of Government: top policy wonk resigns, Aussie's consultant crack-down and more
Policy

Business of Government: top policy wonk resigns, Aussie's consultant crack-down and more

Our weekly round-up of public sector news.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Govt does U-turn on ETS settings
Policy

Govt does U-turn on ETS settings

ETS settings to be tightened from December onwards. 

Ian Llewellyn 25 Jul 2023
Kāinga Ora adds 'Velocity' as it aims to build homes faster and cheaper
Policy

Kāinga Ora adds 'Velocity' as it aims to build homes faster and cheaper

The housing agency believes its new delivery system can save $820m over four years.

Oliver Lewis 25 Jul 2023