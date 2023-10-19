Menu
FAIL: Queenstown's housing plan falls well short – commission

The intensification plan is underwhelming. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Thu, 19 Oct 2023
Te Waihanga, the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, has slammed Queenstown’s proposed zoning plans, arguing it will only introduce more limits on greenfield development, put more pressure on house prices and result in only a trickle of new homes.In its submission to the Queenstown Lakes district council (QLDC) on its urban intensification variation, the NZ Infrastructure Commission's (NZIC) general manager of strategy, Geoff Cooper, said the policy merits a fail as it covers land that’s already “highly capitalised...
