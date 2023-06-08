Menu
Friedman's ghost raised in Directors Duties Bill

Milton Friedman's 1970's essay opining on the responsibility of businesses is still remembered by at least one MP. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Thu, 08 Jun 2023
A law change on how company directors should consider their duties is just a “nudge” for them to consider factors other than profit and leave behind forever the "Friedman Doctrine", a government MP says.The Companies (Directors Duties) Amendment Bill completed its second reading on Wednesday night meaning it is still on track to pass into law though its final shape is still to be finalised.This follows a report back from a select committee that was unable to agree on whether the bill should progress, which sparked a d...
