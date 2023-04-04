Menu
Govt endorses Productivity Commission's immigration report

Productivity commissioner Ganesh Nana. (Image supplied: The Productivity Commission)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Tue, 04 Apr 2023
The government has largely endorsed the Productivity Commission’s recommendations on immigration settings.An interim response on April 3 summarised the reforms it was already making in immigration and outlined further work to do. The commission's report, Immigration - Fit for the Future was released in May last year.The government was largely supportive of 23 of the commission’s recommendations, with 15 of them described as under way or under way in part. Another seven recommendations needed further consideration or consult...
Business Advice

The rise of strategic foresight: CEOs go back to the future

Scenario planning detects and deals with issues that could be a problem years ahead. 

Victoria Mulligan 7:40am
BusinessDesk Today podcast: Luxon's bright ideas make him more credible and carbon prices continue their slide

Listen to today's round-up of the top stories from the BusinessDesk newsroom hosted by Ella Somers.

Ella Somers 7:26am
NZ carbon price dips below $50
NZ carbon prices are sagging back to prices last seen in 2021.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Rob Campbell: Pae Ora reform 'not adequate to the task'
Campbell was sacked from his position in February and says he's taken time to reflect on the experience.

Staff reporters 5:00am
Reserve Bank gives banks a year to get ready for debt-to-income restrictions
Former Reserve Bank official Ian Harrison found debt-to-income restrictions and loan-to-value ratio restrictions achieved the same results.

Jenny Ruth 03 Apr 2023
Bumps and bounces in banking: Chapman Tripp
Banks are likely to experience greater volatility of retail deposits as digital and open banking practices take hold. 

Jenny Ruth 03 Apr 2023