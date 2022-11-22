Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

Govt to extend deadline on healthy home compliance

Govt to extend deadline on healthy home compliance
Housing minister Megan Woods. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Tue, 22 Nov 2022
The government is introducing new measures to ease pressure on landlords, regulate residential property managers and better manage methamphetamine contamination. “Nearly 600,000 households rent in New Zealand and these measures will result in regulated oversight of residential property managers, science-based rules on meth residue testing and a reprieve for landlords in meeting a compliance deadline,” said housing minister Megan Woods.The government is giving private landlords, the government housing agency Kāinga Ora and commu...
Tourism

Things are looking up for Skyline Enterprises

Skyline Enterprises confirms it will pay an interim dividend of 20 cents a share. 

Rebecca Howard 10:40am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Finance

Stonewood liquidator awaits official actions

The Registrar of Companies is still to decide whether to ban Jim Boult and Brent Mettrick from being directors.

Jenny Ruth 6:00am