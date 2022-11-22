Govt to extend deadline on healthy home compliance

Housing minister Megan Woods. (Image: Getty)

Rebecca Howard

The government is introducing new measures to ease pressure on landlords, regulate residential property managers and better manage methamphetamine contamination. “Nearly 600,000 households rent in New Zealand and these measures will result in regulated oversight of residential property managers, science-based rules on meth residue testing and a reprieve for landlords in meeting a compliance deadline,” said housing minister Megan Woods.The government is giving private landlords, the government housing agency Kāinga Ora and commu...