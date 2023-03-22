Greyhound report hasn't made it to cabinet yet, update coming next week

Greyhounds racing. (Image: Deposit)

A long-awaited Racing Integrity Board report, which could see greyhound racing shut down in New Zealand, hasn’t made it to cabinet yet. However, racing minister Kieran McAnulty has said he will be providing an update next week.In 2021, then-racing minister Grant Robertson asked for the report following a review of animal welfare and safety by Bruce Robertson.In his review, Robertson said it had become clear that no matter the outcome of his work, or any reports henceforth, the social license of the industry would continue to be challenged...