Greyhound report hasn't made it to cabinet yet, update coming next week

Greyhounds racing. (Image: Deposit)
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 22 Mar 2023
A long-awaited Racing Integrity Board report, which could see greyhound racing shut down in New Zealand, hasn’t made it to cabinet yet. However, racing minister Kieran McAnulty has said he will be providing an update next week.In 2021, then-racing minister Grant Robertson asked for the report following a review of animal welfare and safety by Bruce Robertson.In his review, Robertson said it had become clear that no matter the outcome of his work, or any reports henceforth, the social license of the industry would continue to be challenged...
'Insidious crime': SFO welcomes harsh sentence of corrupt council executive
Infrastructure

SFO director Karen Chang said the sentences sent a clear message.

Staff reporters 4:20pm
Primary Sector

Cheese gets walloped in overnight dairy auction

Dairy prices fell more than expected and there could be more downside for cheese prices. 

Rebecca Howard 1:00pm
Retail

KMD Brands sees half-year earnings triple

The outdoor apparel firm is confident its strong results will continue.

Ella Somers 12:20pm
Gas plan offers much pain for little gain

