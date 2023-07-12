Menu
How close the government came to bringing in a wealth tax

The government was forced to face the complexity of putting a wealth tax in place in the lead-up to the budget. (Image: Getty)
Pattrick Smellie
Wed, 12 Jul 2023
Government officials were working on a wealth tax package until two months before the May 18 budget, before a decision not to proceed.On the table was a package that would have introduced a tax-free threshold for all taxpayers up to their first $10,000 of income and a 1.5% tax on the value of individuals’ assets above a $5 million threshold.The tax-free threshold would have delivered every taxpayer about $20 a week.The wealth tax calculation would have excluded the family home to raise an estimated $3.4 billion in the 2024-25 tax year, ri...
The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,908.27, down 1.53 points or 0.01%.

Graham Skellern 6:20pm
New chair Susan Paterson said thanks, but no thanks.

Staff reporters 4:10pm
Treasury officials looked at options to tax 'supernormal' bank profits.

Dileepa Fonseka 2:35pm
Now is no time to "experiment" with a wealth tax, the prime minister says.

Pattrick Smellie 11:50am
Our weekly round-up of public sector news.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
The consensus is for the benchmark OCR to stick at 5.5% for months.

Pattrick Smellie 11 Jul 2023
The stock of foreign direct investment in NZ from the EU was $15.5 billion in 2021.

Rebecca Howard 11 Jul 2023