Industry blindsided by gutting of fisheries bill

Jem Traylen

Thu, 29 Sep 2022

Fisheries minister David Parker said he was only "polishing" the fisheries bill with his last-minute changes. (Image: Getty)
Fisheries minister David Parker is blaming public mistrust in the quota management system for withdrawing an important part of a reform package being considered by parliament.In a move that blindsided the fishing industry, Parker removed the part of the Fisheries Amendment Bill that would have enabled streamlining of the process for setting the total allowable catch (TAC) for a fish stock.Parker told BusinessDesk the NZ Sports Fishing Council reiterated concerns over the bill when he attended their AGM last Friday.The deleted provisions wo...

Media
Media execs voice unease over new public media entity
Daniel Dunkley | Thu, 29 Sep 2022

A diverse range of voices from across the media sector expressed concern at the current form of the bill to create Aotearoa NZ Public Media.

Tourism FREE
ACCC gives Tourism Holdings and Apollo merger the thumbs up
Ella Somers | Thu, 29 Sep 2022

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has joined ComCom and approved the Tourism Holdings and Apollo merger – under certain conditions.

Primary Sector
National will review live export ban if it wins election
Rebecca Howard | Thu, 29 Sep 2022

Rather than a ban, National wants a gold-standard programme that would set world-leading compliance standards. 

