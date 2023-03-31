Menu
Luxon says easier consenting rules will electrify NZ

National leader Chris Luxon says in government he would turbo charge renewable electricity. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Fri, 31 Mar 2023
Streamlined and easier consenting for renewable electricity generation has been promised by National party leader Christopher Luxon if elected to government.In a speech on Friday morning, Luxon outlined the first part of his "Electrify New Zealand" policy, saying that consenting renewable electricity projects such as wind, solar, geothermal and hydro was creating long delays in the need to electrify the economy.The second policy to be announced would cover climate change.Under the electricity policy, National would “turbo-charge...
Wellington developer Mark Dunajtschik gets award
The philanthropist was recognised at the New Zealander of the Year awards.

Oliver Lewis 10:15am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, March 31, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Friday, March 31, 2023
Podcasts Free Listen now

BusinessDesk Today podcast: What went wrong at Today FM and consensus lacking on Auckland Harbour crossing

Listen to today's round-up of the top stories from the BusinessDesk newsroom hosted by Ben Moore.

Ben Moore 7:57am
Auckland gets its way on glass recycling
The government caved on requiring councils to collect glass separately from mother recyclables.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Kupe consent highlights gas chasm
The debate over climate change and the role of gas in the energy equation has come into focus again.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Focus winter energy payments to help the poorest
A significant proportion of low-income households are facing energy hardship.

Ian Llewellyn 30 Mar 2023
New ComCom anti-competitive powers from April 5
The Commerce Commission has issued guidelines on its approach to enforcing the new legislation.

Staff reporters 29 Mar 2023