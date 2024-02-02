Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

MBIE cites 'overtourism', absorbs funding cuts

MBIE cites 'overtourism', absorbs funding cuts
Tourism hotspots can be overrun with visitors. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Fri, 02 Feb 2024
The government agency tasked with supporting New Zealand tourism says a new suite of tools is required to ensure international visitors pay their own way while its own funding stream faces cuts of $80 million.In its briefing to incoming tourism and hospitality minister Matt Doocey, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) disclosed that its budget of $253.2m will drop to $173.7m for the 2024/25 financial year following the closure of the regional events and tourism infrastructure funds and tourism facilities grants. ...
A glimpse of the rarely spotted Kiwi hawk
Opinion Analysis

Pattrick Smellie: A glimpse of the rarely spotted Kiwi hawk

A meeting in Melbourne shows a huge shift in NZ's defence posture. 

Pattrick Smellie 3:10pm
Markets

UDC Finance to buy Aussie bank's $238m NZ portfolio

Bank of Queensland sells NZ assets to UDC Finance at a discount.

Staff reporters 1:20pm
UDC Finance to buy Aussie bank's $238m NZ portfolio
Infrastructure

Auckland light rail had positive benefit-cost ratio, investor interest

Auckland Light Rail says its project would have returned $2.40 for every $1 invested.

Oliver Lewis 1:00pm
Auckland light rail had positive benefit-cost ratio, investor interest

More Policy

RMA reform: fast-track consenting scheme coming
Policy

RMA reform: fast-track consenting scheme coming

The Bill emphasises economic development and gives ministers wide powers.

Oliver Lewis 11:00am
Workplace warnings to new minister
Policy

Workplace warnings to new minister

What's in store for new workplace relations minister Brooke van Velden.

Victoria Young 5:00am
Shane Jones explores guarantees for gas sector
Policy

Shane Jones explores guarantees for gas sector

Jones's remarks follow OMV's failure to sell its NZ assets so far.

Pattrick Smellie 01 Feb 2024
Minimum wage to increase by 2%
Economy

Minimum wage to increase by 2%

It will rise by 45 cents an hour to $23.15 from April 1.

Staff reporters 01 Feb 2024