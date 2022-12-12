Menu
MIQ allocation advice inadequate and unfair

Peter Boshier says MBIE's advice led to an inadequate and unfair MIQ system. (Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Mon, 12 Dec 2022
Officials' advice on the managed isolation allocation system was inadequate and unreasonable, chief ombudsman Peter Boshier found.As the lead agency, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) had been singled out as falling short in Boshier’s investigation into the managed isolation allocation system (MIAS) after receiving hundreds of complaints.The advice led to a system that failed to consider people’s circumstances and the harm it would cause to their lives."We ended up with a lottery – a system th...
Markets Free Market close

NZ shares fall ahead of big financial news week

Local investors are biding their time ahead of a massive financial news week.

Ella Somers 5:55pm
Energy

Onslow pumped hydro decision delayed

The delay is not expected to materially impact the project’s work programme.

Ian Llewellyn 5:17pm
Economy

TWI changes show slow shift in trade patterns

Trade-weighted index change reflects small shifts in NZ trade.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00pm

More Policy

News in Brief

PM extends intelligence law review

The review examines whether the law governing intelligence agencies is fit-for-purpose.

Oliver Lewis 4:05pm
Technology

Indigo/Manaaki: Vic Crone issues legal threat

Crone is the latest tech figure to issue legal threats in the escalating saga involving Auckland consultancy We Are Indigo.

Pattrick Smellie 9:00am
Finance

Jenny Ruth: Central banks are likely to overshoot in their inflation battles

Central banks have been wrong about inflation for a long time now and the odds against them being right now have to be enormous.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Policy

RMA and three waters reforms plough on

The first crack in the timetable for passing RMA reforms appears.

Pattrick Smellie 09 Dec 2022