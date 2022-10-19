See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Policy

Nicola Willis promises return to social investment under National

Oliver Lewis

Oliver Lewis
Wed, 19 Oct 2022

Nicola Willis promises return to social investment under National
National's deputy leader has given a major speech outlining a future National government's social investment approach. (Image: Getty)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Wed, 19 Oct 2022
RELATED
National is promising to create a new social investment fund to support vulnerable New Zealanders if it wins the next election. The party’s deputy leader, Nicola Willis, made the announcement in a major speech about National’s social investment approach, delivered at Victoria University of Wellington on Wednesday. Former prime minister Bill English, a champion of social investment and its evidence-based, targeted approach to social problems, was in the audience. “I’m determined that the next National gover...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Sport
Big surge in women's sport sponsorship
Trevor McKewen | Wed, 19 Oct 2022

The rise in corporate interest extends to some of the players showing their star power during the Black Ferns’ World Cup campaign.

Property
Charlie Zheng snaps up Martinborough winery Dry River
Brent Melville | Wed, 19 Oct 2022

The owner of Luna Estate bought the wine estate, one of Martinborough's first, as the Robertson family consolidates its NZ businesses.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022
The Quizmaster | Wed, 19 Oct 2022

It's time for today's quiz. Reckon you've got what it takes to answer all 10 questions correctly?

Sponsored
Sea change for coastal shipping sees capacity doubled for Pacifica

Coastal shipping company Pacifica has introduced a second vessel to New Zealand waters to meet a rising tide for ocean freight.

Sponsored
Employees the key to cyber security

Many employees fail to recognise or value the importance of cyber security, even though they themselves pose the biggest risks to digital security.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.