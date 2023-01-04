No covid-19 travel restrictions imposed on arrivals from China

Covid-19 response minister Ayesha Verrall. (Image: NZME)

The government won’t impose covid-19 travel restrictions on arrivals from China, with the covid response minister saying there is “minimal risk” to New Zealand.China had seen an explosion in daily cases since dropping its strict “zero covid” policy in December – so much so that it had stopped reporting daily cases. However, according to reports, there could have been close to 250 million cases in China last month.This resulted in multiple countries moving to put in place travel restrictions for when Chin...