NZ declares national state of emergency as cyclone causes havoc

(Image: Getty)

As ex-tropical cyclone Gabrielle wreaks havoc across the nation, the New Zealand government has declared a national state of emergency for the third time in the country’s history.The declaration will apply to the six regions that have already declared local states of emergency – Northland, Auckland, Tairāwhiti, Bay of Plenty, Waikato, and Hawkes Bay. Emergency management minister Kieran McAnulty signed the declaration at 8.43am.“This is an unprecedented weather event that is having major impacts across much of the North I...