NZ declares national state of emergency as cyclone causes havoc

(Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Tue, 14 Feb 2023
As ex-tropical cyclone Gabrielle wreaks havoc across the nation, the New Zealand government has declared a national state of emergency for the third time in the country’s history.The declaration will apply to the six regions that have already declared local states of emergency – Northland, Auckland, Tairāwhiti, Bay of Plenty, Waikato, and Hawkes Bay. Emergency management minister Kieran McAnulty signed the declaration at 8.43am.“This is an unprecedented weather event that is having major impacts across much of the North I...
Vulcan Steel result drives share price plummet

The market didn’t like Vulcan’s result – but wasn’t too bothered by NZ going into its third-ever national state of emergency.

Ella Somers 5:55pm
Partial fix found for major electricity outage

The national grid operator said the restored power is not sufficient to power the whole of both regions.

Ian Llewellyn 5:20pm
Chorus struggling with access to damaged fibre cables

Road closures are preventing technicians from reaching suspect cables.

Ben Moore 5:00pm

