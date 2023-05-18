Menu
Parker’s tax principles bill to get first reading under urgency

Taxing times for David Parker. (Image: Getty)
Paul McBeth
Thu, 18 May 2023
Revenue minister David Parker’s tax principles bill that will trigger regular reporting on whether the tax system is fair will get its first reading under urgency.A second omnibus tax bill is also getting its first reading under urgency. This will: lift the trustee tax rate to 39%, commit New Zealand to global initiatives to make sure multinational corporations pay at least 15% tax, top-up KiwiSaver contributions for people on paid parental leave, and smooth lump sum payments from the Ministry of Social Development and the Accident Compen...
Sharemarket droops after budget revealed
Markets Market close:

The S&P/NZX 50 Index was trading strongly until the budget.

Graham Skellern 6:20pm
Media

MediaWorks interim CEO nears exit as CFO resigns

The radio and out-of-home advertising group has experienced upheaval in recent months.

Daniel Dunkley 4:30pm
Policy

Aussie threat to game developers blunted

NZ game developers are getting a 20% rebate, worth up to $3m a year.

Jem Traylen 2:10pm
ComCom, FMA litigation funds get pruned
Policy

The regulators' litigation funds were a surprising reprioritisation.

Paul McBeth 2:10pm
Government pushes back expected surplus
Economy

Cyclone response and more persistent inflation push out the surplus forecast. 

Rebecca Howard 2:00pm
There is no recession in New Zealand
Economy

Planning for today and tomorrow.

Paul McBeth 2:00pm