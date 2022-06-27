See full details
Policy

Political donations over $5k to require declaration

Staff reporters
Mon, 27 Jun 2022

Another proposal is the temporary expansion of overseas voting eligibility for the 2023 general election. (Image: Getty)
Justice minister Kiri Allan announced changes to the electoral law to increase transparency of political donations and loans. The changes require disclosure of donor identities for any party donations over $5,000; the number and total value of party donations under $1,500 not made anonymously; the proportion of total party donations that are in-kind (non-monetary) donations; and loans to candidates from unregistered lenders.“The results from public and targeted consultation were clear: New Zealanders want greater transparency about h...

Markets market close
NZ sharemarket rebounds with Wall Street rally
Dan Brunskill | Mon, 27 Jun 2022

US markets rallied on Friday night as traders began thinking an economic slowdown would stop the US Federal Reserve from hiking interest rates.

Law & Regulation
Public class action fund needed: Law Com
Victoria Young | Mon, 27 Jun 2022

The Law Commission has finalised its report into class actions and litigation funding.

The Economist
House prices braced for a storm
The Economist | Mon, 27 Jun 2022

The pain of rising mortgage repayments will be harder to bear in some places than in others, for example, in NZ and Australia.  

