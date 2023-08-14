Menu
Removal of commercial tax write offs – Labour makes another major U-turn

"A change to restore and correct policy settings" – Grant Robertson 2020. (Image: Getty)
Brent Melville
Mon, 14 Aug 2023
Labour’s election plan to remove tax depreciation for commercial buildings to help fund zero-rating fresh and frozen fruit and vegetables from GST represents a “politics over policy” decision, a tax expert says.The depreciation deduction was costed at $2.1 billion over the first four years at a 2% diminishing value when it was reinstated as a covid relief measure in 2020. The removal of 15% GST on fresh and frozen fruit and vegetables, which would be brought in from next April – assuming Labour form the next governm...
