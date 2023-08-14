Menu
Removal of commercial tax writeoffs – Labour makes another major U-turn

"A change to restore and correct policy settings" – Grant Robertson 2020. (Image: Getty)
Brent Melville
Mon, 14 Aug 2023
Labour’s election plan to remove tax depreciation for commercial buildings to help fund zero-rating fresh and frozen fruit and vegetables from GST represents a “politics over policy” decision, a tax expert says.The depreciation deduction was costed at $2.1 billion over the first four years at a 2% diminishing value when it was reinstated as a covid relief measure in 2020. The removal of 15% GST on fresh and frozen fruit and vegetables, which would be brought in from next April – assuming Labour form the next governm...
Parliamentary committee to review managed retreat
Climate change

Parliamentary committee to review managed retreat

Cross-party consensus is essential for a long-term approach. 

Staff reporters 9:45am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Retail

Pattrick Smellie: Can a regulator really monitor a GST cut?

The threat of regulation is already changing supermarket behaviour.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Can a regulator really monitor a GST cut?

Labour pledges paid parental leave for partners
Policy

Labour pledges paid parental leave for partners

Labour has pledged to give people four weeks of paid leave when their partner has a baby.If elected, the new scheme will be phased in from July 2024 and is in addition to the current statutory entitlement of two weeks of unpaid leave.The new paid leave entitlement could be taken...

Staff reporters 5:00am
MPs begin their last session of this Parliament
Policy

MPs begin their last session of this Parliament

There are just three weeks left in this Parliament.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Labour and tax: how do you like them apples?
Policy

Pattrick Smellie: Labour and tax: how do you like them apples?

Labour's GST cut on fresh produce overshadows a big tax cut for working families.

Pattrick Smellie 13 Aug 2023
Compulsory gender pay gap reporting teased
Policy

Compulsory gender pay gap reporting teased

The government has released details of its planned gender pay gap reporting regime.

Oliver Lewis 11 Aug 2023