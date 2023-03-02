Menu
Rob Campbell sacked as EPA chair

Rob Campbell. (Image: NZME)
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 02 Mar 2023
Environment minister David Parker has removed Rob Campbell from his role at the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA).The move was widely expected and comes after he was removed as Te Whatu Ora’s chair by health minister Ayesha Verrall earlier this week over comments he made on LinkedIn about the National party’s three waters policy.Parker said, in a statement this afternoon, he had exercised his power under section 36 of the Crown Entities Act to remove Campbell as the EPA chair and from its board altogether.“I have a...
Markets

NZ market noticeably quieter as earnings season ends

NZ’s local index was dragged down by some of its heavyweight stocks today.

Ella Somers 6:00pm
Sustainable Finance

Regulator targets Mercer Australia over greenwashing

Mercer NZ says its KiwiSaver scheme is not subject to the regulatory action.

Greg Hurrell 3:55pm
Markets

Pushpay shareholders block $1.5b buyout

BGH Capital and Sixth Street’s bid to take Pushpay private has failed.

Dan Brunskill 1:55pm

Property

Christchurch endorses housing intensification plan

After defying the government last year, the council will notify a watered-down plan.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Environment

Upton scathing about RMA reform

Two former National environment ministers have different views of resource management reform.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Policy

Auckland council 'deplores' aspect of RMA reforms

Councils fear the RMA reforms will lead to a loss of local control and input.

Oliver Lewis 01 Mar 2023
Climate Policy

Insurers call on government to seize the day

Insurers support an immediate managed retreat for recent flood victims.

Jem Traylen 01 Mar 2023