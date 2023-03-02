Rob Campbell sacked as EPA chair

Rob Campbell. (Image: NZME)

Environment minister David Parker has removed Rob Campbell from his role at the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA).The move was widely expected and comes after he was removed as Te Whatu Ora’s chair by health minister Ayesha Verrall earlier this week over comments he made on LinkedIn about the National party’s three waters policy.Parker said, in a statement this afternoon, he had exercised his power under section 36 of the Crown Entities Act to remove Campbell as the EPA chair and from its board altogether.“I have a...