Show us the evidence: accountants on trust tax rise

A lot of small business have their family assets in a trust to protect them from creditors. (Image: Getty)
Pattrick Smellie
Tue, 30 May 2023
The government owes it to taxpayers to say what it found when it made them spend time and money on new trust disclosure rules, says the Chartered Accountants of Australia & New Zealand.The call comes after the budget decision to raise the trust tax rate to 39% from April next year to align it with the top personal income tax rate, which rose to 39% two years ago.BusinessDesk reported today on the fact that the government made this decision without having any evidence from its new trust disclosure regime.“Twelve months ago, the governm...
NZ market tumbles as latest reporting season ends
There was active trading in Auckland International Airport and Chorus.

Graham Skellern 6:46pm
WOW-buyer adds Metro mag to its stable

Metro Magazine ferrets its way into the Still Group.

Staff reporters 4:35pm
ANZ picks early house price recovery as rate pressure eases

The Reserve Bank's muted response to the budget was a surprise.

Staff reporters 2:29pm
Govt broadens access to screen subsidy
Govt broadens access to screen subsidy

The details will be ironed out by July.

Staff reporters 12:25pm
Lies, damned lies and taxation: the trust rate change
Pattrick Smellie: Lies, damned lies and taxation: the trust rate change

The budget change to the trust tax rate makes sense. The reasons given for it don't.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Our 'grown-up' moment on housing is over
Dileepa Fonseka: Our 'grown-up' moment on housing is over

National walks back a housing policy and opens up a minefield.

Dileepa Fonseka 29 May 2023
Carbon fund takes 20% hit as prices collapse
Carbon fund takes 20% hit as prices collapse

Salt’s fund is one way retail investors can get exposure to carbon prices.

Ian Llewellyn 29 May 2023