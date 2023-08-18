Menu
Sir Jerry Mateparae to head panel setting national scientific research priorities

Sir Jerry Mateparae. (Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Fri, 18 Aug 2023
Former governor-general Sir Jerry Mateparae will chair a new 11-person panel to recommend new national research priorities to cabinet.The national priorities were a key part of the Te Ara Paerangi white paper released last December that set out to overhaul NZ’s fragmented scientific research sector. They are intended to set the direction of mission-led research for the government, including in the economic, health, social and environmental sectors.The independent strategic panel will work from August until it delivers its recommendat...
