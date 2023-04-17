Solar farms fast-tracked as govt moves closer to consent reform

More solar farms get the fast-track consent treatment. (Image: NZME)

The government has referred two more proposed solar farms into the fast-track consent process just as it draws closer to revealing its new plans to make renewable electricity generation consents simpler.The government has come under pressure from the sector, which says its plans for electrification of the economy will not eventuate because of the length of time and expense it takes to get projects consented.Numerous submissions on planned reforms to the Resource Management Act (RMA) have said the new law will only make it worse.New NPS versionN...