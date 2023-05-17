Menu
The Business of Government: carbon, holiday pay and more...

One way for the police to reduce emissions? (Image: Fiona Goodall/Getty)
Jem Traylen
Wed, 17 May 2023
Climate scorecard: collective triumph hides a multitude of sinnersThe first report of the carbon-neutral government programme was proudly announced on Tuesday with 39 core departments reducing their collective greenhouse gas emissions by 19% since baselines were measured. Making agencies adopt standardised measures is one of the government’s favourite management tools but it’s often a little shy to publish league tables, preferring to rely on internal peer pressure in lieu of public naming and shaming. BusinessDesk, therefore,...
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, May 17, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Podcasts

BusinessDesk Today podcast: Highway network at 'tipping point'

Listen to today's round-up of the top stories from the BusinessDesk newsroom hosted by Murray Jones.

Murray Jones 8:03am
‘Inoffensive’ directors’ duties bill gets tongues wagging

Nothing is stopping B corporations from existing.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Nothing is stopping B corporations from existing.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Govt provides $10 million for slash clean up
Primary Sector

Govt provides $10 million for slash clean up

It comes after the inquiry into slash was released last week.

Riley Kennedy 15 May 2023
Economy

Cameron Bagrie: Are budget deficits back for longer?

Is the fiscal worm the next to show signs of a clear turn?

Cameron Bagrie 15 May 2023
Policy

Retirement village clampdown might sap competition

The big players are well-positioned if regulators get itchy for change. 

Paul McBeth 15 May 2023