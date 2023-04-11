Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

Three waters? Not anymore

Three waters? Not anymore
Nanaia Mahuta – hung out to dry on three waters reform? (Image: Getty)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Tue, 11 Apr 2023
The government is rebranding its three waters policy as one part of what prime minister Chris Hipkins says is an “imminent” package of changes to the controversial policy.In future, the policies formerly known as "three waters" will be referred to as “water infrastructure”.“It’s about water infrastructure” and the under-investment that needs to be fixed to bring drinking, waste and stormwater systems up to standard, Hipkins said.The meaning of the term “three waters” had become &ld...
Sharemarket ends flat after rocky start
Markets Market close

Sharemarket ends flat after rocky start

The S&P/NZX 50 Index had a rocky session, but finished flat at 11,873.58, up 0.03%.

Graham Skellern 11 Apr 2023
Politics

Government adds 32 health roles to straight to residence pathway green list

Immigration minister Michael Wood says the government has listened to the health sector.

Ella Somers 11 Apr 2023
Government adds 32 health roles to straight to residence pathway green list
Finance

Has the Reserve Bank's shock OCR increase backfired?

One of the reasons the Reserve Bank gave for hiking twice as much as the market expected last week was to prevent retail lending rates from falling.

Jenny Ruth 11 Apr 2023
Has the Reserve Bank's shock OCR increase backfired?

More Policy

Has the Reserve Bank's shock OCR increase backfired?
Finance

Has the Reserve Bank's shock OCR increase backfired?

One of the reasons the Reserve Bank gave for hiking twice as much as the market expected last week was to prevent retail lending rates from falling.

Jenny Ruth 11 Apr 2023
Four to become 10 in three waters reform?
Policy

Four to become 10 in three waters reform?

Ten rather than four nationwide water infrastructure entities are shaping up as the government's preferred option for three waters reform.

Pattrick Smellie 11 Apr 2023
Would RBNZ’s bank resolution work? No, say the experts
Finance

Jenny Ruth: Would RBNZ’s bank resolution work? No, say the experts

RBNZ’s open bank resolution policy has turned into a sacred cow it is loath to discard, even though experts including Treasury say it wouldn’t work. 

Jenny Ruth 11 Apr 2023
Working holiday boost may not be enough for Fifa World Cup
Policy

Working holiday boost may not be enough for Fifa World Cup

The industry says the government should have done more to secure a workforce for the world cup.

Jem Traylen 06 Apr 2023