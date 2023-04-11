Three waters? Not anymore

Nanaia Mahuta – hung out to dry on three waters reform? (Image: Getty)

The government is rebranding its three waters policy as one part of what prime minister Chris Hipkins says is an “imminent” package of changes to the controversial policy.In future, the policies formerly known as "three waters" will be referred to as “water infrastructure”.“It’s about water infrastructure” and the under-investment that needs to be fixed to bring drinking, waste and stormwater systems up to standard, Hipkins said.The meaning of the term “three waters” had become &ld...