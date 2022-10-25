See full details
Watercare says govt covering three waters costs bill

Tue, 25 Oct 2022

Watercare says govt covering three waters costs bill
Mayor-elect Wayne Brown. (Image: NZME)
Watercare chair Margaret Devlin has reassured Auckland's incoming mayor that central government is footing the bill of national water reform and said the council-controlled organisation won't stop work on the programme. Last week, mayor-elect Wayne Brown advised Watercare to stop work on the government's three waters programme, having campaigned on that position, and sought assurances that other head office and project costs were being well-managed.Devlin told Brown what the organisation would continue to do, noting a key prior...

