Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

Whaddya mean there's too many public servants?

Whaddya mean there's too many public servants?
(Image: Getty)
Jem Traylen
Jem Traylen
Mon, 09 Oct 2023
The National and Act parties have been developing a narrative that the growth of the public service is out of control and, in particular, declared open season on "backroom bureaucrats" they say are public enemy No 1.A growing legion of comms advisers and policy wonks has starved frontline public services of much-needed resources, they say.But where's the evidence? BusinessDesk begins a new ongoing series this week to glean what we can out of the available data, and that's probably the first valid criticism – a lack...
FMA and Kiwibank settle on $812,500 penalty for customer overcharging
Law & Regulation

FMA and Kiwibank settle on $812,500 penalty for customer overcharging

It will be up to the high court to decide the final penalty.

Greg Hurrell 09 Oct 2023
Markets

NZ market in the red as election countdown begins

Dairy giant Fonterra boosted its farmgate milk price forecast due to a brighter outlook.

Ella Somers 09 Oct 2023
NZ market in the red as election countdown begins
Election 2023

Death means byelection after the election

Act party candidate Neil Christensen has died.

Staff reporters 09 Oct 2023
Death means byelection after the election

More Policy

Foresters seek judicial review over MPI fees
Primary Sector

Foresters seek judicial review over MPI fees

The legal papers were filed in the high court on Friday.

Staff reporters 09 Oct 2023
Signals from outer space: National's aerospace policy
Policy Analysis

Signals from outer space: National's aerospace policy

Are symbolic gestures enough to win NZ a bigger slice of the space industry pie?

Ben Moore 06 Oct 2023
Drop tariffs and move beyond FTAs, report
Policy

Drop tariffs and move beyond FTAs, report

Is it time we accepted NZ is at 'peak FTA'?

Dileepa Fonseka 06 Oct 2023
New gas-fired electricity generation needed now
Policy

New gas-fired electricity generation needed now

Currently, margins between energy supply and demand are too risky.

Ian Llewellyn 06 Oct 2023