Willie Jackson’s phoenix: new media plan imminent

A disastrous interview for Willie Jackson in December helped seal the TVNZ-RNZ merger's fate. (Image: TVNZ)

Broadcasting minister Willie Jackson says a new broadcasting strategy is under development and that the first elements will emerge within “the next 24 hours”.Speaking as he headed to parliament’s debating chamber for 2pm question time on Wednesday, Jackson appeared to suggest that an early announcement on additional funding for Radio New Zealand is imminent.His comments come a day after the sudden resignation of TVNZ chief executive Simon Power, barely a year into the role.Power’s departure came amid signs that Jackson h...