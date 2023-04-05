Menu
Willie Jackson’s phoenix: new media plan imminent

A disastrous interview for Willie Jackson in December helped seal the TVNZ-RNZ merger's fate. (Image: TVNZ)
Pattrick Smellie
Wed, 05 Apr 2023
Broadcasting minister Willie Jackson says a new broadcasting strategy is under development and that the first elements will emerge within “the next 24 hours”.Speaking as he headed to parliament’s debating chamber for 2pm question time on Wednesday, Jackson appeared to suggest that an early announcement on additional funding for Radio New Zealand is imminent.His comments come a day after the sudden resignation of TVNZ chief executive Simon Power, barely a year into the role.Power’s departure came amid signs that Jackson h...
Market absorbs Reserve Bank shock
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell from 11,914.59 to a close of 11,866.83 points when the bank announced it was increasing the OCR 50 basis points to 5.25%.

Graham Skellern 6:28pm
Economy

RBNZ takes a different approach than Canada and Australia

The RBNZ lifted the official cash rate by 50 basis points to 5.25% while Australia and Canada opted to pause.

Rebecca Howard 3:37pm
Economy

Consumer spending reaches new highs but still in line with inflation

Spending had kept just above inflation but there had been a noticeable decline in card spending on 'big ticket' items.

Dileepa Fonseka 3:18pm
Economy

The RBNZ lifted the official cash rate by 50 basis points to 5.25% while Australia and Canada opted to pause.

Rebecca Howard 3:37pm
Ardern to get Christchurch Call role
Policy

Ardern turned down a pay packet for the role.

Staff reporters 04 Apr 2023
Rate hikes gaining traction, but there's a long way to go
Economy

Rate hikes gaining traction, but there's a long way to go

An NZIER survey says 41% of firms now report sales as their primary constraint.

Rebecca Howard 04 Apr 2023
Early cyclone estimate lifts EQC costs by more than $300m
Policy

Early cyclone estimate lifts EQC costs by more than $300m

A slowing labour market is weighing on the income tax take.

Paul McBeth 04 Apr 2023