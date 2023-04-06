Working holiday boost may not be enough for Fifa World Cup

(Image: Getty)

The government is boosting working holiday visas but some business leaders remain concerned there will be a labour shortage during the Fifa Women’s World Cup which kicks off in July.On Tuesday, immigration minister Michael Wood announced a boost to the working holiday visa scheme which will extend the period for those currently in New Zealand along with a tenfold lift in the annual cap for the Spanish scheme from 200 to 2,000 visas.Those currently in NZ with visas due to expire before Sept 30 will have their visa extended by six months wh...