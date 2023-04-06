Menu
Working holiday boost may not be enough for Fifa World Cup

(Image: Getty)
Jem Traylen
Thu, 06 Apr 2023
The government is boosting working holiday visas but some business leaders remain concerned there will be a labour shortage during the Fifa Women’s World Cup which kicks off in July.On Tuesday, immigration minister Michael Wood announced a boost to the working holiday visa scheme which will extend the period for those currently in New Zealand along with a tenfold lift in the annual cap for the Spanish scheme from 200 to 2,000 visas.Those currently in NZ with visas due to expire before Sept 30 will have their visa extended by six months wh...
First rocket-powered test flights for NZ's Dawn Aerospace
Technology

Dawn Aerospace makes one small step towards reusable spacecraft.

Greg Hurrell 11:50am
Media

Government cash injection will make Radio NZ 'sustainable'

The investment will strengthen news and current affairs coverage through a free multimedia digital platform.

Daniel Dunkley 9:45am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, April 6, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Single candidate interviewed by light rail panel
Policy

A second candidate sustained serious injuries, leaving only one possible project director. 

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Willie Jackson’s phoenix: new media plan imminent
Policy

The broadcasting minister's merger may have been canned, but it seems he has new plans up his sleeve.

Pattrick Smellie 05 Apr 2023
RBNZ takes a different approach than Canada and Australia
Economy

The RBNZ lifted the official cash rate by 50 basis points to 5.25% while Australia and Canada opted to pause.

Rebecca Howard 05 Apr 2023
Ardern to get Christchurch Call role
Policy

Ardern turned down a pay packet for the role.

Staff reporters 04 Apr 2023