Workplace warnings to new minister

WorkSafe is being closely monitored. (Image: Getty)
Victoria Young
Fri, 02 Feb 2024
According to the briefing to incoming workplace relations minister Brooke van Velden, a crown observer has been appointed to WorkSafe.Aside from giving further detail about the distress the health and safety regulator is in, the 57-page report signals to the new coalition government what parts of their manifestos may or may not work.The briefing, prepared by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), said WorkSafe "has struggled to clearly articulate the cost and effectiveness of its activities”.It said a crown obser...
