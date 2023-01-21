Chris Hipkins set to become NZ's next prime minister

(Image: Getty)

Labour party whip Duncan Webb ended speculation this morning as to who could replace Jacinda Ardern as prime minister after announcing that Chris Hipkins is the party's sole nominee for its next leader.Ardern announced her resignation earlier this week and said she would leave her role by no later than Feb 7.The Labour party is currently meeting in Napier where Hipkins is set to be confirmed as Ardern's replacement as both leader of the Labour party and the new prime minister ahead of the next general election on Oct 14.“The Labou...