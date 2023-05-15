Menu
Councils should be allowed longer-dated lending: Luxon

Luxon wants to get 'Wellington' out of the business community's way. (Image: NZME)
Dileepa Fonseka
Mon, 15 May 2023
Chris Luxon says his party will allow councils to take out debt on longer terms as part of its fiscal strategy.Luxon said the National party would be making a policy announcement in the weeks ahead about different debt and financing arrangements for councils, the thrust of which would be longer-term debt financing for councils."What we tend to do is use short-term cash reserves and then say we've got a problem and we can't sort of get the funding matched up to the life of the asset," Luxon said."I think we just need to ma...
Cautious start to NZ sharemarket week
Markets Market close

Cautious start to NZ sharemarket week

The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell at the opening but was saved by a late flourish.

Graham Skellern 15 May 2023
Charities

Breast Cancer Foundation patron Dame Rosemary Horton has died

The Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand confirmed Horton's death.

Staff reporters 15 May 2023
Breast Cancer Foundation patron Dame Rosemary Horton has died
Primary Sector

Govt provides $10 million for slash clean up

It comes after the inquiry into slash was released last week.

Riley Kennedy 15 May 2023
Govt provides $10 million for slash clean up

