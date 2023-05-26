Menu
Election 2023: National nose in front

Christopher Luxon would be prime minister if recent polling was an election result (Image: Getty Images)
Andy Fyers
Fri, 26 May 2023
A handful of recent polls show that support has likely swung slightly back in favour of National and the right-bloc coalition in recent weeks.Following the One News/Kantar Public poll on Thursday and recent polls from Newshub/Reid Research and Curia, BusinessDesk's polltracker polling average has National on 36% and Labour on 35%. That essentially puts the main parties neck and neck, given the margin of error that must be taken into account.The 36% support for National in the average is the party's highest level since Chris Hipkins...
Market heavyweight drags NZX 50 down
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index was down 129.82 points or 1.09%

Graham Skellern 6:25pm
Media

Google New Zealand makes $20.5m profit

Revenue soared to $78 million in 2022.

Daniel Dunkley 5:45pm
Infrastructure

Beca's Greg Lowe stepping aside for successor

After 11 years at the helm, he will get to range more freely in the business.

Pattrick Smellie 3:45pm
The Business of Government – cyber-spooks, TVNZ board speculation and more…
Policy

Our weekly roundup of public service news – do you know what a "kludge" is?

Jem Traylen 24 May 2023
Whānau Ora launches bold campaign
Politics Free

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait said funding for Whānau Ora was "pretty bloody abysmal".

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 23 May 2023
Auckland Transport looks at bus reinstatement funding
Infrastructure

The budget allocated $140 million to restore services to pre-covid levels.

Oliver Lewis 22 May 2023
Sausage roll socialism is served
Policy

The budget opens up a debate about industrial policy.

Dileepa Fonseka 20 May 2023