Govt makes more changes to lending regime

Riley Kennedy
Tue, 02 Aug 2022

Consumer affairs minister David Clark has made more changes to lending regulations. (Image: Getty)
Further changes are being made to lending regulations to try to ease concerns borrowers are being unfairly penalised when applying for a loan.However, the New Zealand Bankers’ Association says the changes are the wrong option and won't take effect until next year. Consumer affairs minister David Clark today said more changes would be made to the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA) regulations. This follows complaints that people who could afford to borrow money were being shut out and many were being subjected...

