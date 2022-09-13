See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Politics

Green party says it has nothing to hide over new rules for candidates

Jem Traylen

Jem Traylen
Tue, 13 Sep 2022

Green party says it has nothing to hide over new rules for candidates
Green candidate Thomas Nash says we need to know more about everyone's party affiliations. (Image: NZME)
Jem Traylen
Jem Traylen
Tue, 13 Sep 2022
RELATED
The Green party has released the terms of its local candidates’ contracts, putting them a step ahead of Labour, which also makes its candidates sign agreements.The contract template was posted online after BusinessDesk asked, through several party channels, to see it.A source had raised concerns about the contracts because they were a new development for the party and their existence had not been publicly disclosed.There was also a concern that once elected, the party’s policy committee would have the final say on how they voted. &n...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Markets FREE
Property stocks edge down over new housing data
Ella Somers | Tue, 13 Sep 2022

House prices have dropped 14% since November but are still up 30% since the start of the pandemic.

Retail
New Matariki and Queen holidays will add $5m to CRL project
Brent Melville | Tue, 13 Sep 2022

A one-off holiday to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II is seen as unnecessary and expensive.

Finance
Australia's Seisma mounts $8.5m takeover bid for Fronde Systems
Riley Kennedy | Tue, 13 Sep 2022

Seisma Group has offered Fronde Systems Group's shareholders $1.152 a share.

Sponsored
Not switching off is a downside to working from home

Kiwis say disconnecting is just as important as connecting when they’re working from home.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.