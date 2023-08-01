Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Politics

Interactive: big money behind our political parties

The biggest donors under MMP (Image: NZME)
Andy Fyers
Andy Fyers
Tue, 01 Aug 2023
Explore 27 years of donations from donors to New Zealand's political parties. The interactive draws on all donations since 1996 above the threshold for which parties must publicly declare the name of the person or organisation it has come from.That threshold has moved over time, but currently sits at $15,000. A party must declare donations from any person or organisation totalling more than $15,000 in a calendar year –although these are not due until the following year.Donations totalling more than $30,000 need to be declared wit...
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, August 01, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, August 01, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Economy

NZ's payments system is falling behind internationally

Real-time payments could improve the levels of innovation and competition.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
NZ's payments system is falling behind internationally
Policy

The govt’s startup advisors council wants a big tax change

A report says one big tax change could make a make a big difference. 

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
The govt’s startup advisors council wants a big tax change

More Politics

Cash for Candidates: The National party's war chest
Politics Cash for Candidates

Cash for Candidates: The National party's war chest

With relatively low limits on election spending, why does the party need a big war chest?

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Cash for Candidates: How the biggest donors spent $52m
Politics Cash for Candidates

Cash for Candidates: How the biggest donors spent $52m

From rich-listers to unions and major corporates – where millions in donations have gone.

Andy Fyers and Murray Jones 5:00am
Labour 2023 party list charts rises and falls of the 2020 government
Politics

Labour 2023 party list charts rises and falls of the 2020 government

Labour’s new list ranking tells the story of the current government’s time in office.

Staff reporters 31 Jul 2023
Auckland council wants to 'make space for water'
News in Brief

Auckland council wants to 'make space for water'

The council intends to consult the public on its nine-point flood resilience plan.

Staff reporters 27 Jul 2023