Lobbying firm Capital shuffles to the right after NZ's centre-right turn

Centre-right commentator Ben Thomas will head lobbying efforts for government relations and communications agency Capital. (Image: NZME)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Wed, 08 Nov 2023
The government relations and communications firm, headlined by Jacinda Ardern’s former chief of staff, has elevated a centre-right commentator to head its government work and brought a former New Zealand First MP into the tent. Former National party press secretary Ben Thomas, a current director of the company, will head up government relations work for Capital, while former NZ First MP Fletcher Tabuteau will also serve as a director of the company. Thomas was a campaign advisor on Wayne Brown’s Auckland mayoral campaign i...
