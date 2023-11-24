Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Politics

Luxon unveils his cabinet

Luxon unveils his cabinet
(Image: BusinessDesk)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Fri, 24 Nov 2023
National party leader Christopher Luxon unveiled his coalition executive with all three parties represented in cabinet.After much speculation, the deputy PM's role was split.New Zealand First leader Winston Peters will be deputy prime minister for the first half of the three-year term. Peters is also the minister of foreign affairs.Act leader David Seymour will take up the role from May 31, 2025. He is also minister for regulation.The CabinetThe 20-strong cabinet will have 14 National ministers, three Act Ministers and three NZ First minist...
Petroleum industry welcomes end of offshore exploration ban
Politics

Petroleum industry welcomes end of offshore exploration ban

The promotion of mining crown minerals is also likely to return in the Crown Minerals Act.

Greg Hurrell 3:05pm
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Business of Sport: Don’t do it, Bill … there’s a better way

American billionaire Bill Foley is willing to put his money where his mouth is.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Business of Sport: Don’t do it, Bill … there’s a better way
Property

Precinct signs $122m car park deal, as council faces legal threat

Council bulldozes idea of a $28m micro-mobility centre proposed for the site.

Brent Melville 11:39am
Precinct signs $122m car park deal, as council faces legal threat

More Politics

Petroleum industry welcomes end of offshore exploration ban
Politics

Petroleum industry welcomes end of offshore exploration ban

The promotion of mining crown minerals is also likely to return in the Crown Minerals Act.

Greg Hurrell 3:05pm
Coalition deal revealed
Politics

Coalition deal revealed

Luxon said the three-party coalition government is the first in NZ’s MMP history.

Ian Llewellyn 11:05am
The wait is over: new govt today
Politics

The wait is over: new govt today

Christopher Luxon says Parliament will sit on Dec 5.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Luxon: talks finished, government announcement Friday
Politics

Luxon: talks finished, government announcement Friday

Formalities overnight Thursday will give way to announcements Friday.

Dileepa Fonseka 23 Nov 2023