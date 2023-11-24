Menu
Reserve Bank remit in the sights of new government

Incoming finance minister Nicola Willis gets the BusinessNZ tick. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Fri, 24 Nov 2023
The new government will put the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's remit under the microscope and may go further than expected.National was clear about its plans to remove the central bank’s dual mandate in its 100-day action plan to have it focus only on inflation. The National-Act coalition agreement, however, goes even further.  According to the agreement, the National party agrees to progress Act party priorities this term as set out in its policy programme.Take adviceUnder that policy programme, the government will look to &...
