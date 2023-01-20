Menu
The world's media stunned by Ardern resignation

(Image: Getty)
Daniel Dunkley
Fri, 20 Jan 2023
Prime minister Jacinda Ardern’s shock resignation has made waves around the world, generating significant reactions from the international press. News titles from the United Kingdom, United States and Australia have pushed the story to their digital front pages following Ardern’s surprise announcement on Thursday afternoon.Ardern’s decision to step down on Feb 7 was featured at the top of the BBC News website. The UK state broadcaster reported on an “emotional” prime minister deciding she “no longer...
Opinion

Linda Clark: A PM steps down: we allowed this to happen

After she spent years juggling motherhood and crises, the vitriol and the sacrifices became too much to bear.

Linda Clark 5:00am
Bloomberg

The highs and lows of Jacinda Ardern

Some of Ardern’s biggest achievements and some of the low points of her years in office.

Bloomberg 5:00am
