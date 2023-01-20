The world's media stunned by Ardern resignation

(Image: Getty)

Prime minister Jacinda Ardern’s shock resignation has made waves around the world, generating significant reactions from the international press. News titles from the United Kingdom, United States and Australia have pushed the story to their digital front pages following Ardern’s surprise announcement on Thursday afternoon.Ardern’s decision to step down on Feb 7 was featured at the top of the BBC News website. The UK state broadcaster reported on an “emotional” prime minister deciding she “no longer...