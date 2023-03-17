Menu
Todd Muller retires from politics, gives up spokesperson roles

Todd Muller said he had reached the point where his enthusiasm and energy had gone. (Image: NZME)
Greg Hurrell
Fri, 17 Mar 2023
National MP Todd Muller has changed his mind about staying on after this year’s election and will retire in October.He is relinquishing his agriculture and climate change roles immediately as part of a mini-reshuffle of the National party's spokesperson roles. Muller announced in June 2021 that he would be stepping down at this year’s general election, but in December that year said he would be staying on after all.He has held the Bay of Plenty seat since 2014. National leader Christopher Luxon announced that Rotorua M...
Business of Sport: A-League NZ expansion plan sharper than NRL's token attempts
Sport

Business of Sport: A-League NZ expansion plan sharper than NRL's token attempts

And on the heels of St Patrick’s Day, Dublin will host the crowning of Ireland when Andy Farrell’s men inevitably maul England in the Six Nations.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Opinion Free

Brett O’Riley: Lots to savour about a plan for advanced manufacturing

This plan is seen as a blueprint for future growth for NZ and higher-paid skilled jobs.

Brett O’Riley 12:00pm
Policy

Emergency legislation criticised for lack of readiness

Concerns have been raised about the speed at which the bill was passed.

Jem Traylen 11:00am
National's Muller steps down from spokesperson roles
Politics

Todd McClay will take over the agriculture role as retiring MP Todd Muller steps aside.

Staff reporters 10:26am
Nash resigns police portfolio over call to commissioner
Policy

Chris Hipkins called the minister's action "unwise".

Staff reporters 15 Mar 2023
PollTracker: Labour hits the lead
Politics

The left would just scrape together a government with Te Pāti Māori.

Andy Fyers 15 Mar 2023
No deal for National's banking inquiry
Finance

Labour MPs have reportedly blocked a select committee inquiry into the banking sector.

Staff reporters 14 Mar 2023