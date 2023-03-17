Todd Muller retires from politics, gives up spokesperson roles

Todd Muller said he had reached the point where his enthusiasm and energy had gone. (Image: NZME)

National MP Todd Muller has changed his mind about staying on after this year’s election and will retire in October.He is relinquishing his agriculture and climate change roles immediately as part of a mini-reshuffle of the National party's spokesperson roles. Muller announced in June 2021 that he would be stepping down at this year’s general election, but in December that year said he would be staying on after all.He has held the Bay of Plenty seat since 2014. National leader Christopher Luxon announced that Rotorua M...