Primary Sector

A year of records for Tatua

Specialist dairy product processor Tatua has reported its highest ever group income of $579 million. (Image: supplied)
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 06 Oct 2025
Tatua will pay its farmer suppliers an increased payout for the previous season.The specialist dairy product processor reported its highest ever group income of $579 million, translating to earnings of $13.85 per kilogram of shareholder supplied milksolids.It retained $1.55/kgMS for reinvestment in the business, leaving a cash payout to shareholders of $12.30/kgMS.That compared to $10.50/kgMS last year. Tatua always pays a higher milk price compared to other processors, such as Fonterra which declared a final milk price for 2025 of $10.16/...
NZX awaits Wednesday's Official Cash Rate call
Markets Market Close

NZX awaits Wednesday's Official Cash Rate call

The S&P/NZX 50 Index declined 24.85 points or 0.18% to 13,489.24.

Graham Skellern 06 Oct 2025
Energy

Brookfield buys Clarus gas assets

Worth perhaps $2b, the deal follows the NZ Government's LNG import announcement.

Pattrick Smellie 06 Oct 2025
Brookfield buys Clarus gas assets
Law & Regulation

IAG hit with record $19.5m fine for 'widespread failures'

IAG is New Zealand's largest insurer.

Gregor Thompson 06 Oct 2025
IAG hit with record $19.5m fine for 'widespread failures'

